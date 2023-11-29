How to Watch Duke vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will host the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) after losing three straight home games. It starts at 9:15 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
Duke Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Devils have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 43% of shots the Razorbacks' opponents have made.
- In games Duke shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.
- The Blue Devils score 8.7 more points per game (84) than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).
- When Duke totals more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arkansas Stats Insights
- The Razorbacks' 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (40.4%).
- Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.
- The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- When Arkansas gives up fewer than 84 points, it is 4-1.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Duke put up 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did in away games (68).
- In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than away from home (68.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Duke performed better at home last year, averaging 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage away from home.
Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Arkansas averaged 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.9.
- At home, the Razorbacks conceded 62.3 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.4.
- Beyond the arc, Arkansas drained fewer treys on the road (5 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|W 90-60
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/21/2023
|La Salle
|W 95-66
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/24/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 80-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arkansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Stanford
|W 77-74
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Memphis
|L 84-79
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|North Carolina
|L 87-72
|Imperial Arena
|11/29/2023
|Duke
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/4/2023
|Furman
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|BOK Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.