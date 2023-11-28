For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Zach Bogosian a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Zach Bogosian score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bogosian is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.

Bogosian has zero points on the power play.

On defense, the Blues are conceding 61 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.6 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

