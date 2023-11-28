Blues vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 28
The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, riding a seven-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 contests, the Blues have registered a 6-4-0 record after putting up 35 total goals (five power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey game.
Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday
Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Blues 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Blues vs Wild Additional Info
|Wild vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Wild vs Blues Player Props
|Wild vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Wild vs Blues
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 11-8-1.
- St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- This season the Blues recorded just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).
- St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Blues have earned 18 points in their 10 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in four games and registered four points with a record of 2-2-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-5-1 to record nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|21st
|2.95
|Goals Scored
|2.95
|21st
|31st
|3.95
|Goals Allowed
|3.05
|15th
|16th
|30.8
|Shots
|30.1
|21st
|19th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|32.2
|26th
|24th
|16.22%
|Power Play %
|9.84%
|30th
|32nd
|66.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.85%
|17th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.