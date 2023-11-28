The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4, riding a seven-game losing streak) host the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Tuesday, November 28 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have registered a 6-4-0 record after putting up 35 total goals (five power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 14.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to secure the win in Tuesday's hockey game.

Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Blues 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+135)

Blues (+135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have earned a record of 1-1-2 in overtime games on their way to an overall mark of 11-8-1.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in five games and have gone 1-3-1 (three points).

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blues have earned 18 points in their 10 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in four games and registered four points with a record of 2-2-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-5-1 to record nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 21st 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 21st 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 17th

Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

