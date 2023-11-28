The Minnesota Wild (5-10-4) will aim to break a seven-game losing streak when they take on the St. Louis Blues (11-8-1) at home on Tuesday, November 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blues have totaled 35 goals in their last 10 outings, while conceding 33 goals. A total of 34 power-play opportunities during that time have netted five power-play goals (14.7%). They are 6-4-0 over those games.

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Wild Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Wild 4, Blues 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-160)

Wild (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Wild Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 1-1-2 record in overtime games this season and an 11-8-1 overall record.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Across the five games this season the Blues finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Blues have earned 18 points in their 10 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal in four games and picked up four points with a record of 2-2-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 6-2-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 4-5-1 to register nine points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 2.95 Goals Scored 2.95 21st 31st 3.95 Goals Allowed 3.05 15th 16th 30.8 Shots 30.1 21st 19th 31 Shots Allowed 32.2 26th 24th 16.22% Power Play % 9.84% 30th 32nd 66.67% Penalty Kill % 78.85% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.