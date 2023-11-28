A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.

The Wildcats score 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).

When Kentucky totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 284th.

The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Kentucky put up seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.

When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.

The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.

At home, Miami (FL) made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena 11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena 11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena 11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena 12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena 12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule