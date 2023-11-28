The St. Louis Blues, with Jordan Kyrou, take the ice Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kyrou's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jordan Kyrou vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kyrou Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Kyrou has averaged 18:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Kyrou has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kyrou has a point in 10 of 20 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Kyrou has an assist in eight of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kyrou's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Kyrou going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kyrou Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 20 Games 4 13 Points 3 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

