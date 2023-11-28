On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Brandon Saad going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brandon Saad score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Saad stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Saad has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Saad has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 8.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 75 total goals (4.0 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Saad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:18 Away W 4-2
11/24/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:14 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 13:56 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:29 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:10 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:27 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:03 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:03 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:13 Home L 5-2

Blues vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

