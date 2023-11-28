Oddsmakers have set player props for Mats Zuccarello, Robert Thomas and others when the Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Wild Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, BSN, and BSWIX

Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Blues vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Thomas has totaled eight goals and 14 assists in 20 games for St. Louis, good for 22 points.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 2 2 1 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Pavel Buchnevich has racked up 16 points this season, with eight goals and eight assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Jordan Kyrou has 13 points so far, including four goals and nine assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Zuccarello is one of Minnesota's leading contributors (21 total points), having registered five goals and 16 assists.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Stars Nov. 12 1 0 1 3

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and 12 assists to total 18 points (0.9 per game).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 12 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.