Monday's contest at Baxter Arena has the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-3) matching up with the Omaha Mavericks (1-4) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-66 win, heavily favoring CSU Bakersfield.

The Mavericks lost their last game 92-86 against Wichita State on Monday.

Omaha vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Bakersfield 79, Omaha 66

Omaha Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mavericks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the third-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Omaha is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.0 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 25.0 FG% Grace Cave: 9.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.4 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Lucy Ghaifan: 9.6 PTS, 87.5 FG%

9.6 PTS, 87.5 FG% Aaliyah Stanley: 8.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15)

8.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (6-for-15) Katie Keitges: 7.6 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and are allowing 85.0 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

