The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (11-6) heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27 from Crypto.com Arena.

The Nuggets took care of business in their most recent outing 132-120 against the Spurs on Sunday. Nikola Jokic's team-high 39 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 16.3 2.6 7.4 Aaron Gordon PF Out Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -4.5 219.5

