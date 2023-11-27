Nuggets vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (11-6) are 4.5-point underdogs against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) Monday, November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips off at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2. The matchup has an over/under of 219.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-4.5
|219.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 219.5 points in nine of 17 games this season.
- Denver has a 222.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.8 more points than this game's total.
- Denver is 6-11-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nuggets have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.
- Denver has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Denver has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|7
|46.7%
|112.3
|225.4
|108.1
|217.3
|227.5
|Nuggets
|9
|52.9%
|113.1
|225.4
|109.2
|217.3
|223.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Over its last 10 games, Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 5-5 overall.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total four times.
- Denver's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .111 (1-8-0).
- The Nuggets' 113.1 points per game are five more points than the 108.1 the Clippers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 108.1 points, Denver is 6-5 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|6-11
|0-0
|6-11
|Clippers
|6-9
|4-6
|4-11
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Clippers
|113.1
|112.3
|16
|20
|6-5
|4-3
|8-3
|4-3
|109.2
|108.1
|8
|7
|3-8
|6-5
|8-3
|7-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.