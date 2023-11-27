Nuggets vs. Clippers November 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (8-2), on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6). The game tips at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and ALT2.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, ALT2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Nikola Jokic gets the Nuggets 26.3 points, 13.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are getting 13.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 54.5% of his shots from the field and 53.3% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per contest.
- The Nuggets are getting 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon this year.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is sinking 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
Clippers Players to Watch
- Paul George averages 27.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kawhi Leonard averages 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Russell Westbrook posts 11.3 points, 6.7 assists and 7.3 boards per contest.
- Ivica Zubac averages 14.0 points, 0.0 assists and 7.3 boards.
- Norman Powell posts 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
Nuggets vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Clippers
|Nuggets
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|114.8
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.1
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|50.3%
|37.0%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
