Will Skyy Moore find his way into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 12 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Moore has accumulated 17 catches for 205 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 32 occasions, and averages 20.5 yards receiving.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 10 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0

