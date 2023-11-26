Robert Thomas and the St. Louis Blues will meet the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at United Center. There are prop bets for Thomas available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Robert Thomas vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Thomas has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 20:05 on the ice per game.

Thomas has a goal in eight of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 14 of 19 games this year, Thomas has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 19 games this season, Thomas has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Thomas' implied probability to go over his point total is 65.4% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Thomas Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 4 20 Points 1 8 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.