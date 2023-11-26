For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

  • In two of 18 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
  • Maroon has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 9.1% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Red Wings are giving up 59 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Maroon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 7:25 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:36 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 8-3
11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 3-2
11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-1
11/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:30 Away W 4-2
11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:38 Home W 5-4 SO
11/2/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:28 Home L 5-3
10/29/2023 Devils 2 1 1 14:22 Away L 4-3

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

