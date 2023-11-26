The Denver Nuggets (10-6) will host the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) after winning seven straight home games.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).

Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.

The Nuggets score 111.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs allow.

Denver is 4-0 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (106.7).

Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, ceding 107.6 points per game, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (12.3) than in away games (10.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

