How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (10-6) will host the San Antonio Spurs (3-13) after winning seven straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Spurs.
Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Spurs Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Spurs Prediction
|Nuggets vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Spurs Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Spurs have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- Denver is 7-0 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 22nd.
- The Nuggets score 111.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs allow.
- Denver is 4-0 when scoring more than 122.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 118.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 11.9 more points than they're averaging away from home (106.7).
- Defensively Denver has played better in home games this year, ceding 107.6 points per game, compared to 109.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.5 more threes per game (12.3) than in away games (10.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
|Reggie Jackson
|Questionable
|Back
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
