Heading into a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-13), the Denver Nuggets (10-6) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26 at Ball Arena.

In their last time out, the Nuggets lost 105-86 to the Rockets on Friday. In the loss, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 38 points.

Nuggets vs Spurs Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Out Hamstring 16.3 2.6 7.4 Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Devin Vassell: Questionable (Adductor)

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ALT and BSSW

