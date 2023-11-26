The Denver Nuggets (8-2) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (3-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and BSSW.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSSW

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averages 26.3 points, 13.0 boards and 7.7 assists per game, shooting 61.5% from the field and 45.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made treys per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 13.7 points, 11.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Jamal Murray posts 20.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 11.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.0 boards.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope puts up 11.7 points, 2.3 boards and 1.0 assists per game. Defensively he averages 3.3 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He's also sinking 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per game.

On a per-game basis, Devin Vassell gets the Spurs 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while delivering 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Zach Collins is putting up 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field.

Tre Jones gets the Spurs 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocked shots.

Nuggets vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Nuggets Spurs 114.8 Points Avg. 113.0 106.1 Points Allowed Avg. 124.2 50.3% Field Goal % 47.3% 35.6% Three Point % 35.3%

