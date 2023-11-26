Nikola Jokic plus his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jokic, in his most recent game (November 24 loss against the Rockets), produced 38 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 28.2 28.7 Rebounds 13.5 13.5 14.3 Assists 9.5 8.9 9.6 PRA -- 50.6 52.6 PR -- 41.7 43 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Spurs

Jokic has taken 19.4 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 21.8% and 25.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jokic is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jokic's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.8 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 45 rebounds per game, ranking 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Spurs are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 28.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 14.8 makes per game, 29th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/10/2023 38 37 11 11 4 0 3 11/7/2022 34 26 8 10 0 3 2 11/5/2022 27 21 6 10 1 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.