The CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Nebraska Top Players (2022-23)

  • Sam Griesel: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Derrick Walker: 13.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Keisei Tominaga: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • C.J. Wilcher: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Juwan Gary: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

CSU Fullerton Top Players (2022-23)

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Max Jones: 12.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jalen Harris: 12.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tory San Antonio: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Vincent Lee: 7.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG CSU Fullerton AVG CSU Fullerton Rank
273rd 68.0 Points Scored 69.2 241st
169th 69.9 Points Allowed 65.1 42nd
163rd 32.0 Rebounds 30.8 241st
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th
169th 13.1 Assists 10.4 346th
224th 12.3 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

