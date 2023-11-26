The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) will try to build on a six-game winning stretch when hosting the CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton matchup in this article.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline CSU Fullerton Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-18.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-18.5) 141.5 -4000 +1400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Betting Trends

Nebraska has compiled a perfect 5-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

CSU Fullerton has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Titans games have gone over the point total.

Nebraska Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Nebraska much lower (82nd in the country) than the computer rankings do (23rd-best).

Based on its moneyline odds, Nebraska has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.