The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: B1G+

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.

The Titans are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.

The Cornhuskers record 9.4 more points per game (81.0) than the Titans give up (71.6).

Nebraska is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Nebraska performed better at home last year, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.2.

In terms of total threes made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% mark on the road.

