How to Watch Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (2-3) will aim to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nebraska vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers make 45.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Nebraska has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.0% from the field.
- The Titans are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.
- The Cornhuskers record 9.4 more points per game (81.0) than the Titans give up (71.6).
- Nebraska is 5-0 when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Nebraska performed better at home last year, scoring 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Cornhuskers allowed 65.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 75.2.
- In terms of total threes made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, making 7.0 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 33.9% mark on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 84-63
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/18/2023
|Oregon State
|W 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.