Can we expect Justin Faulk finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Faulk has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:12 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:25 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 23:12 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

