Can we anticipate Jared Spurgeon finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off with the Detroit Red Wings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Spurgeon has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

