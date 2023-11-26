Peruse the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3), which currently has five players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 4:25 PM .

The Chiefs enter the matchup after losing 21-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles in their last game on November 20.

The Raiders are coming off of a 20-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Out Donovan Smith OT Neck Full Participation In Practice Joshua Williams DB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Blaine Gabbert QB NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Questionable Andre James C Knee Full Participation In Practice Marcus Epps S Neck Questionable Trevon Moehrig S Back Limited Participation In Practice Roderic Teamer S Hamstring Questionable Jack Jones CB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Maxx Crosby DE Knee Doubtful Robert Spillane LB Ankle Questionable

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: CBS

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this season (365.4 yards per game), but they've been shining on defense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 283.2 yards allowed per game.

The Chiefs own the 14th-ranked offense this year (22.5 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with just 16.4 points allowed per game.

The Chiefs sport the sixth-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (255.2 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking fourth-best with only 170.8 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City is putting up 110.2 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 18th on defense with 112.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (17th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Chiefs (-5) own the 21st-ranked turnover margin in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-9)

Chiefs (-9) Moneyline: Chiefs (-450), Raiders (+350)

Chiefs (-450), Raiders (+350) Total: 43.5 points

