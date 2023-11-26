The St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich and the Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads play on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, at United Center.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is one of St. Louis' top contributors with 20 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 12 assists this season.

Buchnevich has seven goals and six assists, equaling 13 points (0.7 per game).

Jordan Kyrou has 12 points for St. Louis, via four goals and eight assists.

In eight games, Joel Hofer's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 19 goals (3.03 goals against average) and has racked up 182 saves.

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Connor Bedard has recorded 10 goals (0.6 per game) and put up seven assists (0.4 per game), averaging three shots per game and shooting 18.5%. This places him among the leaders for Chicago with 17 total points (0.9 per game).

Kurashev's 12 points this season, including four goals and eight assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Chicago.

This season, Jason Dickinson has six goals and five assists for St. Louis.

In the crease, Chicago's Arvid Soderblom is 2-6-0 this season, compiling 230 saves and permitting 30 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .885 save percentage (54th in the league).

Blues vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 2.61 30th 13th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 21st 30.2 Shots 27.3 31st 25th 32.1 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 31st 8.47% Power Play % 10% 30th 18th 78% Penalty Kill % 77.59% 20th

