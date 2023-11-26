The Chicago Blackhawks will host the St. Louis Blues on Sunday, with Jason Dickinson coming off a hat trick in their most recent game.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Blues vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have conceded 59 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.
  • The Blues' 55 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Blues have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Robert Thomas 19 8 12 20 16 15 56.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 17 7 6 13 8 13 11.1%
Jordan Kyrou 19 4 8 12 12 12 40%
Brayden Schenn 19 6 5 11 17 15 51.7%
Justin Faulk 19 0 10 10 6 14 -

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks have conceded 66 total goals this season (3.7 per game), 22nd in the league.
  • With 47 goals (2.6 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 3-7-0 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Blackhawks have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor Bedard 18 10 7 17 10 15 38.8%
Philipp Kurashev 12 4 8 12 3 7 50%
Jason Dickinson 18 6 5 11 6 9 43%
Nick Foligno 18 2 7 9 6 19 52.4%
Corey Perry 16 4 5 9 8 6 -

