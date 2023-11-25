The UCF Knights (5-6) and the Houston Cougars (4-7) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a clash of Big 12 opponents.

UCF is averaging 33 points per game on offense this season (31st in the FBS), and is giving up 26.5 points per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball. Houston has been struggling defensively, ranking 22nd-worst with 31.9 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, posting 24.6 points per contest (82nd-ranked).

See more info below, including how to watch this game on Fox Sports 1.

UCF vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

UCF vs. Houston Key Statistics

UCF Houston 493.8 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.4 (85th) 404.9 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.2 (108th) 234.1 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121 (106th) 259.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (52nd) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 1,821 yards passing for UCF, completing 61% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 415 rushing yards (37.7 ypg) on 76 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has racked up 1,160 yards on 190 carries while finding the end zone 14 times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 231 yards (21 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

This season, Johnny Richardson has carried the ball 81 times for 542 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Javon Baker's team-leading 908 yards as a receiver have come on 41 catches (out of 68 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has put together a 755-yard season so far with seven touchdowns, hauling in 33 passes on 60 targets.

Xavier Townsend has hauled in 26 grabs for 274 yards, an average of 24.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has been a dual threat for Houston this season. He has 2,639 passing yards (239.9 per game) while completing 64.6% of his passes. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 405 yards (36.8 ypg) on 124 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins has rushed for 456 yards on 94 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Sam Brown has collected 61 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 815 (74.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has three touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has 42 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 503 yards (45.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Matthew Golden's 38 grabs (on 62 targets) have netted him 404 yards (36.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

