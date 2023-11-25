Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the SMU Mustangs and Navy Midshipmen go head to head at 12:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Mustangs. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

SMU vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-19.5) Over (45.5) SMU 36, Navy 13

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 91.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have five wins in 10 games against the spread this year.

SMU has an ATS record of 4-1 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

The Mustangs have played 10 games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The point total average for SMU games this season is 60.1, 14.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 12.5% chance of a victory for the Midshipmen.

The Midshipmen are 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Navy is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Midshipmen's nine games with a set total.

The average point total for Navy this season is 0.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.3 18 51 12.2 31.3 22.8 Navy 18.7 19.3 21.3 15.2 18.7 20

