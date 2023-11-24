Wild vs. Avalanche November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
When the Colorado Avalanche meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday (the puck drops at 8:30 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and Kirill Kaprizov should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Wild vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-130)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max
Wild Players to Watch
- Mats Zuccarello has recorded five goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 14 assists (0.8 per game), taking 2.9 shots per game and shooting 10%. This places him among the leaders for Minnesota with 19 total points (1.1 per game).
- Minnesota's Kaprizov has posted 15 total points (0.9 per game), with five goals and 10 assists.
- This season, Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and contributed seven assists for Minnesota, giving him a point total of 15.
- In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 3-4-2 on the season, giving up 31 goals (3.5 goals against average) and collecting 218 saves with an .876% save percentage (61st in the league).
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Cale Makar has been vital to Colorado this season, collecting 29 points in 18 games.
- Rantanen has chipped in with 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists).
- Nathan MacKinnon's 23 points this season are via six goals and 17 assists.
- In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and has racked up 62 saves.
Wild vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|3.83
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|18th
|12th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|4
|30th
|3rd
|33.6
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|5th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|18th
|19.72%
|Power Play %
|15.63%
|24th
|4th
|87.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|65.52%
|32nd
