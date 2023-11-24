The Minnesota Wild, including Ryan Hartman, will be in action Friday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on Hartman's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild vs Avalanche Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:53 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hartman has a point in seven of 16 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Hartman has an assist in three of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hartman has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hartman has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 16 Games 3 11 Points 1 7 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.