Reggie Jackson plus his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Jackson put up 14 points and nine assists in a 124-119 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we dig into Jackson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Reggie Jackson Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.6 13.9 Rebounds -- 2.0 2.1 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.0 PRA -- 17.5 20 PR -- 13.6 16 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Reggie Jackson Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Jackson has made 4.7 shots per game, which accounts for 10.6% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jackson's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.6 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

The Rockets give up 105.8 points per game, best in the league.

The Rockets concede 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best squad in the NBA, conceding 22.2 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Rockets are ranked fifth in the league, allowing 11.3 makes per game.

Reggie Jackson vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 28 14 4 2 2 0 0

