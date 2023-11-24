The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a projected competitive matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2), who have -105 moneyline odds. The contest on Friday begins at 6:00 PM ET from KeyBank Center on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Sabres Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Penguins Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total
BetMGM -115 -105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -115 -104 6.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

  • Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 19 games this season.
  • The Penguins have been victorious in five of their 12 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (41.7%).
  • The Sabres have claimed an upset victory in three, or 25.0%, of the 12 games they have played while the underdog this season.
  • In games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has put together a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
  • Buffalo has a record of 3-9 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.6 3.50 2.10
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 3.50 2.10 5 16.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-4-2 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 2.70 3.30
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-4-2 2.70 3.30 4 14.8%
Record as ML Favorite 4-3
Record as ML Underdog 2-1
Puck Line Covers 6
Puck Line Losses 4
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 1-1
Record as ML Underdog 1-5
Puck Line Covers 5
Puck Line Losses 5
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.6 3.50 2.10
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-4-0 3.50 2.10 5 16.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
4-4-2 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 2.70 3.30
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
4-4-2 2.70 3.30 4 14.8%
Record as ML Favorite 4-3
Record as ML Underdog 2-1
Puck Line Covers 6
Puck Line Losses 4
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5
Record as ML Favorite 1-1
Record as ML Underdog 1-5
Puck Line Covers 5
Puck Line Losses 5
Games Over Total 4
Games Under Total 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.