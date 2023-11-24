Pavel Buchnevich will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators play on Friday at Enterprise Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Buchnevich available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

Buchnevich has averaged 16:21 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Buchnevich has scored a goal in four of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Buchnevich has a point in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Buchnevich's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Buchnevich going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 16 Games 3 11 Points 1 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

