Nebraska vs. Iowa: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), with college football's sixth-ranked run defense, square off versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) and their 20th-ranked run D on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 26.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nebraska vs. Iowa matchup.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-1.5)
|26.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-1.5)
|26.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 13 Odds
Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends
- Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Iowa is 4-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.