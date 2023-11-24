The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6), with college football's sixth-ranked run defense, square off versus the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) and their 20th-ranked run D on Friday, November 24, 2023. The Cornhuskers are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under for the contest is 26.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 13 Odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Nebraska has compiled a 4-6-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cornhuskers have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Iowa is 4-5-1 ATS this season.

The Hawkeyes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

