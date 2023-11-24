The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in a Big Ten battle.

Nebraska owns the 19th-best defense this season in terms of points allowed (18.7 points allowed per game), but rank 13th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (18.7 points per game). On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa is a bottom-25 unit, putting up only 246.5 total yards per game (worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 280.6 total yards per contest (seventh-best).

We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Nebraska vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Nebraska Iowa 317.7 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (133rd) 307.7 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.6 (7th) 186.6 (27th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120.4 (106th) 131.1 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.1 (130th) 25 (132nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (65th) 13 (92nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (101st)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg leads Nebraska with 967 yards (87.9 ypg) on 77-of-157 passing with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 483 rushing yards on 120 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Anthony Grant has been handed the ball 100 times this year and racked up 409 yards (37.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 289 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 49 times and has registered 31 receptions and one touchdown.

Thomas Fidone II has put together a 251-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 37 targets.

Alex Bullock has compiled 13 receptions for 186 yards, an average of 16.9 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has compiled 882 yards (80.2 ypg) while completing 49.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Leshon Williams has run for 668 yards on 139 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Kaleb Johnson has collected 385 yards (on 94 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Erick All's 299 receiving yards (27.2 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 37 targets with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has 24 receptions (on 55 targets) for a total of 213 yards (19.4 yards per game) this year.

Seth Anderson has racked up 141 reciving yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Iowa gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.