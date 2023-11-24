Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Nebraska
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to catch for fans of Nebraska college football on a Week 13 schedule that includes a lot of exciting contests.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week
No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-2.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.