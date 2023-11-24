Can we anticipate Justin Faulk lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues play the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faulk stats and insights

Faulk is yet to score through 18 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.

Faulk has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 21:25 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 23:56 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:15 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 23:25 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 23:12 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 24:10 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.