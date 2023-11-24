When the St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, will Jordan Kyrou score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kyrou stats and insights

  • Kyrou has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Kyrou has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Kyrou's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Kyrou recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:56 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:46 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:23 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 17:51 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:32 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 3 1 2 16:48 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:25 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

