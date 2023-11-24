For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Jared Spurgeon a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared Spurgeon score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Spurgeon stats and insights

Spurgeon is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Spurgeon has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 55 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.