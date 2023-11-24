Will Jakub Vrana Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 24?
Will Jakub Vrana find the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues play the Nashville Predators on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Vrana stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Vrana has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 59 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.
Vrana recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:43
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:53
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/3/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|9:09
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:20
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
