The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Creighton Bluejays (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays score an average of 69 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 55.8 the Spartans give up.

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Creighton is 4-0.

Michigan State's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69 points.

The Spartans score 39.8 more points per game (98.2) than the Bluejays allow (58.4).

When Michigan State puts up more than 58.4 points, it is 5-0.

Creighton is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 98.2 points.

The Spartans are making 55% of their shots from the field, 16.1% higher than the Bluejays allow to opponents (38.9%).

The Bluejays make 39.5% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Spartans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

Morgan Maly: 15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

15.8 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39) Lauren Jensen: 17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

17 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Emma Ronsiek: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Mallory Brake: 5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG%

5.2 PTS, 7 REB, 2.2 STL, 56.5 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Schedule