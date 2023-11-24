Blues vs. Predators November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Pay attention to Robert Thomas and Filip Forsberg in particular on Friday, when the St. Louis Blues play the Nashville Predators at Enterprise Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET.
Blues vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSMW,BSSO
Blues Players to Watch
- One of the leading contributors this season for St. Louis, Thomas has 18 points in 18 games (seven goals, 11 assists).
- Through 18 games, Jordan Kyrou has scored four goals and picked up seven assists.
- Pavel Buchnevich has scored six goals and added five assists in 16 games for St. Louis.
- Joel Hofer's record is 5-2-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.5 goals against average) and made 171 saves with a .919% save percentage (14th in league).
Predators Players to Watch
- Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his club with 21 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled nine goals and 12 assists in 18 games (playing 19:12 per game).
- With 17 total points (0.9 per game), including nine goals and eight assists through 18 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is crucial for Nashville's offense.
- This season, Gustav Nyquist has scored two goals and contributed 11 assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 13.
- In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, allowing 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) and compiling 101 saves with a .910% save percentage (23rd in the league).
Blues vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Blues Rank
|Blues AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|23rd
|2.89
|Goals Scored
|3.11
|19th
|10th
|2.83
|Goals Allowed
|3.28
|20th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|31.3
|15th
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|31st
|7.27%
|Power Play %
|20%
|16th
|19th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.33%
|27th
