The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The matchup on Friday, November 24 starts at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO.

In the last 10 outings for the Blues, their offense has put up 38 goals while their defense has conceded 27 (they have a 7-3-0 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (10.0% success rate).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Friday's hockey game.

Blues vs. Predators Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Blues 4, Predators 2.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (-1.5)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (10-7-1 overall) have a 1-1-2 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Blues scored only one goal, they went 1-3-1 (three points).

St. Louis finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Blues have scored at least three goals eight times, and are 8-0-0 in those games.

In the two games when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to record two points.

In the seven games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-1-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Blues went 3-5-1 in those matchups (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.89 Goals Scored 3.11 19th 10th 2.83 Goals Allowed 3.28 20th 22nd 29.7 Shots 31.3 15th 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 29.6 10th 31st 7.27% Power Play % 20% 16th 19th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 27th

Blues vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

