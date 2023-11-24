How to Watch the Blues vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues (10-7-1) host the Nashville Predators (8-10) -- who've won three in a row -- on Friday at 3:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO as the Blues and the Predators square off.
Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 51 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Blues' 52 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Blues are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|18
|7
|11
|18
|16
|15
|56.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|18
|6
|5
|11
|16
|14
|50.7%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|16
|6
|5
|11
|8
|13
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|18
|4
|7
|11
|11
|12
|40%
|Justin Faulk
|18
|0
|10
|10
|6
|14
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 59 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 19th in the league.
- With 56 goals (3.1 per game), the Predators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Predators have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|18
|9
|12
|21
|22
|12
|60%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|18
|9
|8
|17
|6
|20
|54.1%
|Gustav Nyquist
|18
|2
|11
|13
|13
|2
|44.4%
|Thomas Novak
|14
|6
|6
|12
|7
|14
|46.8%
|Roman Josi
|18
|3
|9
|12
|13
|5
|-
