Blues vs. Predators Injury Report Today - November 24
Here's a look at the injury report for the St. Louis Blues (10-7-1), which currently has two players listed, as the Blues prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (8-10) at Enterprise Center on Friday, November 24 at 3:00 PM ET.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Blues vs. Predators Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Arena: Enterprise Center
Blues Season Insights
- St. Louis ranks 28th in the league with 52 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Their +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 56 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (59 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -3, they are 20th in the league.
Blues vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Blues (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
