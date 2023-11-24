Wild vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 24
The Colorado Avalanche (12-6) visit the Minnesota Wild (5-8-4, losers of five straight) at Xcel Energy Center. The matchup on Friday, November 24 starts at 8:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the past 10 contests, the Wild have gone 2-5-3 while totaling 26 total goals (six power-play goals on 39 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 15.4%). They have allowed 36 goals.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Friday's game.
Wild vs. Avalanche Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this game expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Wild vs Avalanche Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 5-8-4.
- This season the Wild registered only one goal in two games and they finished 0-1-1 in those matchups.
- When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-2-1 record).
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in 11 games, earning 10 points from those contests.
- Minnesota has scored a single power-play goal in five games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 4-3-2 (10 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 1-5-2 to register four points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|3.83
|Goals Scored
|3.12
|18th
|12th
|3.06
|Goals Allowed
|4
|30th
|3rd
|33.6
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|5th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|18th
|19.72%
|Power Play %
|15.63%
|24th
|4th
|87.32%
|Penalty Kill %
|65.52%
|32nd
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Wild vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.