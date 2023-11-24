Can we count on Alexey Toropchenko scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexey Toropchenko score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Toropchenko stats and insights

  • In four of 18 games this season, Toropchenko has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • Toropchenko has no points on the power play.
  • Toropchenko averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 59 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Toropchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:01 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:35 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1
11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:04 Away L 5-1
11/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:23 Home W 5-0
11/11/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 8-2
11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 2-1
11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 5-2
11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 6-3
11/3/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:29 Home W 4-1

Blues vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

