The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (3-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Georgia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets averaged just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (60.9) than the Bluejays allowed (61.8).

Georgia Tech had a 12-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 71 points.

Last year, the Bluejays put up 8.6 more points per game (71) than the Yellow Jackets gave up (62.4).

Creighton went 19-2 last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.

The Bluejays shot 43.5% from the field last season, two percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets allowed to opponents.

The Yellow Jackets shot at a 38.7% clip from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 41% shooting opponents of the Bluejays averaged.

Creighton Schedule