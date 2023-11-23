The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (5-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23, 2023 as 8.5-point underdogs. The Bluejays have also won five games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 153.5.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -8.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have scored a combined total of more than 153.5 points twice this season (over five games).

The average point total in Creighton's matchups this year is 153.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bluejays are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bluejays have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Creighton.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 2 40% 91.2 179 62.6 132.4 149.9 Colorado State 3 60% 87.8 179 69.8 132.4 148.9

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays put up 91.2 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 69.8 the Rams give up.

Creighton has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-0 record overall when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Creighton vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 4-1-0 4-1 3-2-0 Colorado State 4-1-0 0-0 3-2-0

Creighton vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Colorado State 13-2 Home Record 9-7 5-6 Away Record 4-7 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

